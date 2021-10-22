7 Halloween events to check out in and around Edmonton

Halloween is just around the corner, Edmonton, and we have rounded up some of the best events to check out to get you truly invested in spooky season.

From some truly terrifying frights at Fort Edmonton Park to a few friendlier ghosts at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, these events are true treats, no tricks.

What: DARK has taken over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s definitely one of the spookiest things that will get you into the Halloween spirit.

When: October 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here

What: From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these three tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little. Some are even so popular that two outings are added as we get closer to Halloween. It’s a unique event you don’t want to miss.

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations (Old Strathcona, University of Alberta, High Level Bridge)

Cost: Various prices, tickets can be found here

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certain to scare you silly and get you geared up for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: This haunted house just outside of Edmonton has 18 unique rooms along with actors that will surely give you a scare as you navigate the house. Located in Vegreville, it runs every weekend until Halloween.

When: October 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

Where: 5228 52 Avenue, Vegreville

Cost: $6.64 to $17.78; tickets can be found here

What: A staple Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo is back for another year. Get dressed up in your costumes and bring a reusable treat bag to collect candy from the trick-or-treat stations around the zoo.

When: October 23, 24

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo, 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

Cost: Tickets for Boo at the Zoo are available online only and regular admission rates apply. Tickets will be online.

What: A spooky orchestra playing iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin? Now THAT is one heck of a way to get into the Halloween spirit. Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on Halloween night, with the orchestra performing for about an hour playing horror classics like “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.

When: October 22, 28, 29 and 31

Where: Pioneers Cabin (9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: With the horror classics to the new favourites, Metro Cinema never disappoints during spooky season with its lineup of Halloween flicks. Nothing beats a horror film seen in theatres!

When: October 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

Where: Metro Cinema (8712 109 Street, Edmonton)

Tickets: Purchase them here