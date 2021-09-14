Get scared at this haunted house just outside of Edmonton

Looking for a good fright? A haunted house just outside of Edmonton has more than a dozen rooms that will make you jump and maybe even scream.

The Haunted Hike in Vegreville has 18 unique rooms along with actors that will surely give you a scare as you navigate the house.

The haunted house opens October 1, running every weekend until October 31.

Tickets cost $17.78 and are only available online and must be booked within time slots due to COVID-19. There will be limited tickets for each day.

For families, kids hour is from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6.64.

So be sure to grab your tickets early. This haunted house just outside of Edmonton is one you don’t want to miss the Halloween.

The Haunted Hike 2021

Where: 5228 52 Avenue, Vegreville

When: Every weekend in October

Tickets: $6.64 to $17.78; tickets can be found here.