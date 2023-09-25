Construction ahead: You'll have to walk more to get in and out of YEG

You’ll want a decent pair of shoes if you’re getting a ride to the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in the near future because some infrastructure upgrades to the airport mean the passenger pick-up and drop-off zones will be relocated.

Starting tomorrow, YEG will temporarily close the elevated Departures roadway to all traffic. The lower-level Arrivals roadway will close to personal vehicles and only remain open to commercial vehicles and passengers who require accessible access to the airport.

The relocated passenger pick-up and drop-off area will be east of the Easy Parkade, and a new park and wait area will be available for people picking up arriving passengers.

You might also like: 11-year-old girl pulled into van and sexually assaulted by stranger in Edmonton

Angry bull elk in Alberta's Jasper National Park slams antlers into tourist's car (VIDEO)

Your guide for the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this fall

With the new location, it’ll be a 5-10 minute walk to and from the terminal. YEG says a seasonal shuttle service with heated shelters will be available for passengers from November until April.

“The Departures Roadway is an important piece of airport infrastructure, and this work is necessary to ensure we continue to provide first-class facilities and services for our passengers, guests and the entire region,” said Myron Keehn, president and CEO of Edmonton International Airport.

“We understand the impacts this will have on passengers and have established a variety of supports, including additional signage and team members to help passengers visiting YEG over the course of construction.”

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than usual to accommodate the changes.

With the changes, passengers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than usual. Due to the extent of the upgrades, the closure will be longer than typical maintenance, YEG said. Construction is expected to continue into the new year.

For more information, visit flyeia.com/construction.