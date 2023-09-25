11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this October
October is our favourite time of year in Edmonton and we can hardly wait to get out and enjoy it.
From literature festivals to hockey to all sorts of spooky, creepy, and crawly Halloween events, here are 10 of the best things happening in the city this month.
Deadmonton
What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.
When: September 29 to November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4
Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here
Refinery: Last of Us Halloween Party
What: A wicked The Last of Us-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton this October, and there will surely be plenty of clickers roaming around! The Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) is hosting the party on October 28, with the hit HBO series being filmed all across the province, including right here in Edmonton.
When: October 28, 2023, from 9 pm to 2 am
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Tickets: Starting at $45, can be found here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton
Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here
Dark at Fort Edmonton Park
What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.
When: October 7 to October 30, 2022
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street, Edmonton
Cost: $45; get tickets here
Scream
What: For over two decades, Scream has been Canada’s largest Halloween dance event. This wild party attracts all sorts of ghouls and goblins with a variety of immersive experiences, live performers, and some of the world’s biggest DJs.
When: October 28
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
Cost: $119 general admission; get tickets here
Check out an Oilers Game
What: We are so happy to see the NHL season back in action, and the Oilers play at home plenty in October. Catch the boys in action at Rogers Place as they kick off the regular season.
When: Various dates through October
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Gateway to the Stars
What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.
When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $14.70; registration is required
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Litfest
What: Calling all bookworms! Litfest is an 11-day celebration of nonfiction. Connect with writers through a series of live events, conversations, and gatherings throughout this fantastic festival!
When:
Where: October 12 to 22
Cost: $89 for a festival pass or purchase individual tickets here
2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
What: It’ll be a classic Battle of Alberta this month as the Oilers suit up to take on the Calgary Flames for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Don’t miss out on this extra-special event taking place at Commonwealth Stadium!
When: October 29 at 5 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: Start at $176; get tickets here
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.
When: On until October 22
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here