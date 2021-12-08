Looking to save a little money over the holidays? There are plenty of free things to do in and around Edmonton this season so that you have more cash to spend on gifts or put away for the new year.

From dazzling Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature to lacing up your skates and gliding around a massive oval, check out these free things in Edmonton over the holiday season.

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

Where: Alberta Legislature (10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: It’s one of the largest and brightest holiday events: the Leduc Country Lights returns for another season. The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres. We know it technically isn’t free, but all of that for just two bucks? It’s so worth it!

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

Cost: $2

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city this December.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

Tickets: Free

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Cost: Free

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Cost: Free