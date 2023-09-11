El Cielo is an exciting new restaurant that is opening in Edmonton.

It doesn’t open until February 2024 but we can’t help but look forward to it.

Located in the Keswick neighbourhood, this new, Latin-inspired restaurant is from the same team behind El Jardin and El Corazon. The locally owned company is called 10 Hospitality Group and it hopes to open an amazing 10 more restaurants. All of them will have their own look, feel, and menu, and we can’t wait to see what this new one brings to the dining scene of YEG.

Will this become one of the best bars in the city? Time will tell, but these first looks are incredibly promising.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Jardin YEG (@eljardinyeg)

So what are the first two spots like?

El Jardin, which means “the garden,” takes influence from international Latin flavours to create interesting cocktails, an adventurous wine list, craft and international beers, and delicious food.

This intimate space can seat up to around 40 people, and it makes for a vibrant experience, serving dishes like Latin and Asian spiced seared rare tuna tiradito, chayote verde salad, Spanish blackened chicken, chilli prawns, and achiote chicken skewers.

El Corazon is a Latin American restaurant with a name that translates to “the heart.”

The Mahi-Mahi Ceviche here is a perfect fresh dish to share on the patio during summer, while steak platters, seafood salads, Latin desserts, and unique dishes like the chargrilled tuna — served with alcaparrado, aromatic rice, tomatoes, charred greens, and annatto oil — can be enjoyed anytime.

Stay tuned for opening announcements for this now highly anticipated spot (and others).

El Cielo

Address: Keswick