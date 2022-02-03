Opening soon in the heart of Edmonton is El Corazon, a Latin American restaurant with a name that translates to “the heart.”

This exciting new concept is bringing Latin flavours to the Glenora community, providing an escape from the everyday in a relaxed atmosphere.

This highly anticipated new restaurant is set to launch very soon, with a vibrant cocktail program, unique wine offerings, attractive beer selection, and Latin-inspired dishes that look like art on the plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Corazon YEG (@elcorazonyeg)

These handcrafted dishes are made with fresh and flavourful ingredients, beautifully plated with their own Corazon touch.

Mahi-Mahi Ceviche will be the perfect fresh dish to share on the patio when summer hits. Steak platters, seafood salads, Latin desserts, and unique dishes like the chargrilled tuna served with alcaparrado, aromatic rice, tomatoes, charred greens, and annatto oil are just a few items we know will be on the menu.

The cocktails are just as exciting, all hand-crafted original recipes or Latin twists on the classics you already know and love.

The entire menu here will be a celebration of local ingredients and Latin techniques and we can’t wait to try it all.

Stay tuned for more details on the official opening of El Corazon.

El Corazon

Address: West Block, Glenora, Edmonton

Instagram