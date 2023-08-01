2 Edmonton restaurants that temporarily closed their doors last month

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

We wish them a fast return and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that recently and temporarily closed.

One of the best bars and restaurants in Edmonton just temporarily closed: the popular Bar Bricco.

It’s momentarily out of commission, which is a bummer, but it’s for a redesign and expansion, so if you can be patient, it’s actually very exciting news!

The restaurant posted its closure announcement on July 9. It’ll be reopening sometime in mid-August.

Address: 10347 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has temporarily closed.

“We will be CLOSING our southside location at the end of the month as we will be reopening downtown this summer,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Stay tuned!

Address: 10309 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

