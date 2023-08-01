Bloom Cookie Co., one of the best places for cookies in YEG, opened a new storefront location in Edmonton today.

“Omg!” the team stated in an Instagram post. “It’s done!”

Located at 5010 106th Avenue, this spot opened at 8 am today (Tuesday, August 1).

“Can’t wait to see you all!”

Offering made-to-share cookies with tons of egg, dairy, and nut-free cookies, this spot has some of the tastiest baked goods in the city.

The menu changes and rotates but often includes cookie flavours such as ginger snaps, root beer float, double chocolate mint, and classic chocolate chip.

This is a new space for the Bloom team, after moving from its original location on 124th Street that it had called home for five years.

“While we’re excited to make memories in our new Gold Bar home, this little space downstairs will always be special to us,” the team posted on Instagram. At least it only moved because we don’t know what we’d do without these sweet treats.

Go in and check out this new location the next time you’re craving a cookie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloom Cookie Co. (@bloomcookieco)

Bloom Cookie Co.

Address: 5010 106th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram