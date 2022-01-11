Get ready, Edmonton.

Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, the downtown Ice District will soon see the opening of not one but two massive new sports bars.

The Banquet Bar and The Canadian Icehouse (a part of The Canadian Brewhouse family) will open side-by-side in Edmonton’s Ice District, making for a truly epic spot.

Both concepts recently added to the hype by posting updates, and we seriously can’t wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian Icehouse (@thecanadianicehouse)

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. Not only will there be fireplaces and outdoor games out on this massive space, but also batting cages!

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a sub-zero vodka tasting room that is made entirely out of blocks of ice and snow.

This will be the second location for The Banquet Bar, the first one being in Fort McMurray. That location has a bowling alley, rooftop patio, billiards, and games, so you know this new outpost is going to be an absolute blast.

Edmonton’s Ice District has been growing quickly since the revitalization of the area, and this is another huge step for the community.

With Rogers Arena located right here in the Ice District, both The Canadian Icehouse and The Banquet Bar are sure to be extremely popular spots all year long.

Stay tuned for updates about the official opening of both of these new spots, as there will surely be more exciting details to come.

The Canadian Icehouse

Instagram

The Banquet Bar

Instagram