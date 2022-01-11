If you’ve been waiting for an exclusive, members-only experience to come to downtown Edmonton, then hopefully, the wait will soon be over.

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the Edmonton City Club has announced they will be opening in the Edmonton City Centre East Mall.

This members-only club aims to be a diverse community of like-minded business professionals in a safe and respectful environment. The Edmonton Petroleum Club was an essential private club for over 70 years, and this new iteration is ready to debut in an exciting new location.

Slated to be one of Edmonton’s “premiere” private destinations, the lifestyle offered here will appeal to anyone working in business looking to connect with others, socialize with colleagues, and enjoy the first-in-class amenities.

A few of the amenities and events that will make this new space so prestigious are the exciting culinary experiences, networking activities, social events, family gatherings, and more, according to the Edmonton City Club’s website.

“We are beyond excited to enter the new year with a new location and membership drive for the Edmonton City Club,” said Anthony Nelson, the Club’s President, in a statement made on behalf of the Edmonton City Club.

“Our Board and legacy members have been dedicated to developing a new private club in a central and accessible downtown location,” Nelson also said. “The new club is being designed with a dedicated emphasis on the business and lifestyle needs of today’s modern working professional and to help our members re-enter the local business community in a safe and healthy way,” he added.

There are several different membership categories, perfectly tailored to suit the needs of everyone looking for this exclusive type of experience.

Whether you only live in Edmonton part-time, or are hoping to be a member for life, they’ve got you covered.

Right now, the Edmonton City Club is offering limited-time discounts on annual dues for their no-risk introductory membership.

Member spots are likely to fill up fast for the Edmonton City Club, so don’t wait too long.

Edmonton City Club

Address: Edmonton City Centre East Mall – 10025 102A Avenue NW, Edmonton

