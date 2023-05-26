3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Edmonton sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place, and we’ve seen that with many of our favourite Edmonton restaurants closing recently.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see them reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last month.

Gramma Bear’s Home Baking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gramma Bear’s Home Baking (@grammabearshomebaking)

Operating out of the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, this bakery has been operating for over 35 years. They’ve also been serving “the best butter tarts” and other delicious homemade goods for over 50 years.

Evelyn and Harold Dickhout were the founders and owners, and it’s very sad to see them go. We will miss the butter tarts, hot cross buns, fresh bread, mincemeat pies, and more.

Address: The Old Strathcona Farmers Market – 10310 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transcend Coffee & Roastery (@transcendcoffee)

Thankfully there is still another location at the Ritchie Market at 9570 76th Avenue NW.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Transcend Coffee location in Garneau,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Over the past few years, we have faced numerous challenges that have made it difficult for us to sustain the business.”

“Despite our best efforts, the revenue generated from the Garneau location has not been sufficient to cover the costs of operation.”

Address: 8708 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Bite of Brazil | Coffeeshop (@abitebypampa)

“What an amazing ride the past three years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up and now we will dive into a new adventure.”

This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

Address: 10114 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram