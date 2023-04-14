3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Edmonton sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place, and we’ve seen that with many of our favourite Edmonton restaurants closing recently.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see them reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last month.

“What an amazing ride the past three years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up and now we will dive into a new adventure.”

This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop

“The last year has been really hard on us,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

The storefront, located at 5532 Calgary Trail NW, closed its doors on Friday, March 11.

The Violet Chocolate Co.

The Violet Chocolate Co. — a popular handcrafted chocolate company in Edmonton — has announced it will be closing.

“We are so grateful for the support from each of you and our local community over the last decade (and a bit!),” the company stated in an Instagram post. “Your trust in us to embrace adventurous ingredients to create delicious chocolate has been a dream come true!”

“Which makes saying goodbye that much harder.”

The exact set date of closure has not yet been announced.

