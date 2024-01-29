Anejo is opening its first location in Edmonton today

A brand-new Mexican restaurant is opening up in Edmonton, and it’s going to be a hit with tequila fans.

Anejo, a popular spot for Mexican fare and agave-based spirits, is opening its first Edmonton outpost at 11954 104th Avenue NW.

The restaurant is inspired by the Mexican state of Jalisco and areas of Central Mexico, offering a huge menu of dishes such as coconut shrimp, mezcal adobo mushrooms, and fresh guacamole that’s prepared tableside.

Anejo’s tacos are also a must-try with fillings including beef barbacoa, crispy fish, chicken tinga, pork carnitas and more.

The restaurant is also home to Canada’s largest selection of tequila and agave spirits, with more than 200 bottles available. Whether you prefer your tequila in cocktail form or you’re looking to expand your palette with a flight, Anejo has an extensive drink menu to test out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Restaurant (@anejorestaurant)

The first location opened in Calgary on 4th Street SW in 2012. Since then, Anejo locations have opened in Banff and Toronto.

This Mexican spot officially opens in YEG today (January 29), so go enjoy, Edmontonians!

Address: 11954 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram