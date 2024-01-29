5 Edmonton restaurants to participate in La Poutine Week

The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 12th year this week.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 7.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Event organizers have just announced participating restaurants for this year’s event, and it looks like there will be five different Edmonton spots dishing out their unique take on Canada’s favourite drunk food.

Starting this week, you can expect to find special dishes on offer from these five Edmonton spots:

Gravy Burgers and Fries

Cora Breakfast and Lunch

Wayback Burgers

La Poutine

Eat and Dip Restaurant

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash. After trying out a few dishes, participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creations, which helps to promote local restaurants and share their cheesy experiences with others.

You can view the full list on La Poutine Week’s website, as well as find out the specific dishes each restaurant will be offering.