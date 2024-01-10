Northern Chicken is closing its doors at its 124th Street location

Northern Chicken, a popular spot in Edmonton for soul food and good vibes, has announced it’s closing one of its locations.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant revealed that it would be closing down its 124th Street location for the indefinite future.

Running a restaurant isn’t an easy business, but Northern Chicken was known for its classic menu of comfort foods such as BBQ meats, fried chicken, and sandwiches.

Northern Chicken has been serving Southern-style dishes for over seven years at the 124th Street location, so the closure is a big loss to the city.

“It has been our great pleasure to serve you at this location for the past 7.25 years,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

“Our hearts are broken that it has come to this.”

Luckily for fans of Northern Chicken, the 104th Street NW location is still open for all your comfort food needs.

Address: 10704 124th Street, Edmonton

