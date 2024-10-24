While the name of Edmonton’s official bird may currently be under debate, most Edmontonians would tell you that the magpie is the city’s most iconic feathered friend.

Lauren Hunter of Sonic 102.9, whose hilarious Halloween costumes we look forward to on our feeds each year, has taken things to an entirely new level with an enormous homemade magpie costume.

Hunter’s costume idea hatched on August 1, and it took close to 100 hours to assemble. According to a post on X, she even delayed her own wedding planning to construct it in time.

Dozens of people chimed in the comments, applauding Hunter for her creativity and execution of the massive corvid costume.

Standing O right here! Well done AGAIN lady! This is your BEST work yet! Home run!!

I think costume & design is your niche? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Gramma_Nana72 (@Abalana72) October 23, 2024

Lauren, this is the best one yet! — Rhonda Parrish (@RhondaParrish) October 24, 2024

Omg!!! This is EPIC!!!!!! You’ve somehow outdone yourself again. — Passports & Pigtails (@MomsWanderlust) October 24, 2024

Bird bird bird, bird is the word 🐦‍⬛ — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 24, 2024

Hunter’s hilariously topical costumes over the years have poked fun at everything from the ship that became stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021 to things that only Edmontonians would get.

In 2022, her “cracked LRT pillar” costume poked fun at construction delays associated with the Southeast Valley LRT line, which opened behind schedule in 2023. Hunter’s costume was in reference to when TransEd found multiple cracks in the LRT line’s pillars, leading to further delays.

For last year’s costume, Hunter made waves online when she dressed up as a giant fridge for Halloween, taking aim at the soaring cost of groceries Canadians faced in 2023.

We knew Hunter would give us something to look forward to this Halloween, and we are seriously impressed! Bravo!