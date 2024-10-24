Lonely Planet names Edmonton a must-travel destination globally

Edmonton has been gaining recognition as a pretty cool spot, and now a prestigious travel publication has named YEG one of 30 must-travel destinations globally in 2025.

Lonely Planet selected Edmonton as a top city in its highly anticipated Best in Travel. The accolade celebrates the publication’s predictions for where to go in the year ahead. It spotlights YEG as a premier travel destination, showcasing its diverse communities, rich history, and vibrant spirit and culture.

Edmonton was the only Canadian city to make the list.

“Edmonton, Alberta, has long been celebrated for its fringe festival and bohemian Old Strathcona district,” Lonely Planet writes.

“Today, the city is doubling down on its downtown with the opening of the Ice District, the second-largest sports and entertainment complex in North America. Further enrich your visit by learning about Indigenous history at Royal Alberta Museum’s Human History Hall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet)

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel starts with nominations from Lonely Planet’s community of staff, contributors from around the world, publishing partners, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to see Edmonton recognized as a Top City in Lonely Planet’s 2025 Best in Travel,” said Paul Hawes, vice president of destination development & marketing at Explore Edmonton.

You might also like: Massive 365-unit apartment complex going up in south Edmonton

Oilers bump three star players off top power play unit

Remember the house hippo? Here’s what it’s up to now

“This acknowledgment shines a spotlight on our vibrant city and the diverse experiences it offers. Being included in such a prestigious list is not only a point of pride but also a testament to the hard work and collaboration between our tourism partners, Indigenous communities, and local entrepreneurs.”

Explore Edmonton said YEG is continuing to grow as a tourist destination and anticipates an increase in tourism in the coming year.

You can view Lonely Planet’s complete list here.