An Edmonton radio host dressed up as an LRT cracked concrete pillar and won Halloween

An Edmonton radio host dressed up as one heck of a spooky situation for YEG’S LRT system, going as an LRT cracked concrete pillar.

“This year, I’m an Edmonton LRT cracked concrete pillar,” Lauren Hunter of SONiC 102.9 said on Instagram.

“Just wanted to show my ‘SUPPORT’! 😉”

Hunter’s costume is a nod to the Valley Line LRT’s southeast expansion in the city that ran into some trouble this summer after cracks were found in numerous concrete pillars.

The radio afternoon announcer’s costume has received praise from many, even being crowned the Queen of Halloween by some.

“I hate it but I love it Lauren,” wrote Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin.

“You could have been a train that doesn’t move,” said CBC Edmonton’s Stacey Brotzel. CTV Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa added, “You never disappoint, Lauren!! The Queen of Halloween.”

Other people chimed in saying that the costume ” is totally worth the $1.8B” and “your costume really CRACKS me up.”

Hunter is no stranger to iconic Edmonton-themed costumes. She even dressed up as the Walterdale Bridge, which landed on our list of best Edmonton things to dress up as for Halloween.

Looks like Hunter bagged another legendary look for 2022 as well. Bravo!