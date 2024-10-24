Heinz Ketchup chirps McDavid with hilarious social media post

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has a new beef and it isn’t with anybody involved with hockey — it’s with a ketchup brand.

The reigning Conn Smythe winner revealed in Amazon’s FaceOff docuseries that he hates ketchup and will avoid it at every chance. When pressed on this fear after a game earlier this season, McDavid likened his ketchup reluctance to being a phobia he’s had since he was a kid.

That didn’t seem to land well with Heinz, one of the world’s most popular condiment brands and most well-known for its iconic ketchup bottles. Knowing that the NHL’s top player likely won’t be buying its most popular product anytime soon, the brand’s Canadian social media account took aim at McDavid with a hilarious chirp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heinz Ketchup Canada (@heinz_ca)

While the usual Heinz ketchup bottle usually has the “57 varieties” labelled near the top, the company decided to do some innovating and bump that number up to “97 varieties” to match McDavid’s jersey number.

All this with a taunting phrase at the top.

“How about now, Connor?”

It is certainly a unique beef around the NHL and one that just about nobody would have expected before the Amazon series was released. Some fans theorized that this might be part of some sort of larger conspiracy involving Sidney Crosby as Heinz is headquartered out of Pittsburgh. That is almost certainly false, but one can never be so sure.

It’s certainly a valiant effort to convert McDavid to at least give ketchup another shot, but considering how far gone he already seems to be on the subject, there is a good bet that this chirp won’t be the thing that tips the scales.

Maybe one day McDavid will understand the delicacy of ketchup — but maybe more brands need to call him out to make it happen.