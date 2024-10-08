Pets & AnimalsCurated

Edmonton is looking for a new official bird and wants you to vote

Kendall Collett/Shutterstock

Edmonton will soon have its own winged representative, but first, the organization selecting our new bird icon is putting the decision in the hands of Edmontonians.

Bird Friendly Edmonton is holding a vote to choose a bird to represent the City of Edmonton while raising awareness about urban wildlife and biodiversity.

And while a quick walk outdoors may make it feel like we are a city full of just magpies and pigeons, that couldn’t be further from the truth! More than 300 bird species have been recorded in the city; some are here year-round, while others visit while migrating to and from their breeding grounds.

Bird Friendly has consulted hundreds of naturalists and Edmontonians and has whittled down the list of candidates to six birds that best represent the city. These birds can be found in many Edmonton neighbourhoods and natural areas year-round.

Here are the six birds competing for the title of Edmonton’s City Bird.

Blue Jay

BGSmith/Shutterstock

Downy Woodpecker

Videostudia/Shutterstock

Red-breasted Nuthatch

Cliff LeSergent/Shutterstock

Black-billed Magpie

rck_953/Shutterstock

Boreal Chickadee

Romeo Andrei Cana/Shutterstock

Northern Saw-whet Owl

Glass and Nature/Shutterstock

Anyone in the Edmonton area can cast one vote in each round to help choose Edmonton’s bird. The first round of votes will wrap up on December 31, and the top three birds will go to a second round of voting in the spring.

You can enter your vote here.

Which bird do you think best represents Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.

