Massive 365-unit apartment complex going up in south Edmonton

A massive new apartment complex is in the works in southwest Edmonton that will add hundreds of purpose-built rental suites to the city’s housing supply.

The Edgeway multi-family development, located at 11703 51st Avenue NW, is a rental community that recently began its second phase of construction. The first phase finished with 110 two and three-bedroom stacked townhouses currently available for rent.

Phase two, expected to be completed in 2026, is made up of three mid-rise structures containing 365 residential units with a central courtyard.

Like the townhomes, most tenant parking in the apartment complex will be underground.

Access to transit is also convenient. There is a bus stop in front of the complex, and Southgate Transit Centre is a 20-minute walk away.

The project follows DC2 zoning guidelines and was designed by Planworks, with input from consulting partners and Eagle Builders working on behalf of Westcorp.

The buildings will use a pre-cast concrete construction method, focusing on sleek exterior designs to appeal to an upscale rental market.