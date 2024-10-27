Halloween is almost upon us, and with it comes spooky and scary food events in Edmonton.

However, even if Halloween isn’t your bag, there are still tons of unique foodie activities, from afternoon tea to grabbing brunch with a Real Housewives star.

If you’re looking to plan your week, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton.

One-time-only events

Afternoon Tea

Dine on classic finger sandwiches, scones, pastries, and tea, of course. This luxurious afternoon tea experience is well worth a visit.

When: November 2, 2024

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $69.94 per person; buy tickets here

Real Housewives Brunch

Join Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice for an epic brunch. In addition to hanging out and taking photos with the Bravo icon, you’ll get a free mimosa on arrival and a commemorative glass to take home.

When: November 3, 2024

Where: The Banquet Ice District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210, Edmonton

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton. Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.

When: From October 4, 2024

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here