A world-famous immersive experience is coming to Edmonton, and it proves that the best things come in small packages.

Le Petit Chef will be headed to JW Marriott in Edmonton’s Ice District, where guests will be able to watch an extravagant meal prepared right before their very eyes by a 6-cm-tall chef. Well, kind of.

Le Petit Chef actually uses video projection and state-of-the-art 3D mapping technology to show the culinary maestro hard at work preparing a delicious meal at your table.

It’s not without its trials, as the world’s tiniest chef will have to grapple with sea monsters, groundhogs, and a host of other challenges through the experience.

While you watch the performances, the JW Marriott’s culinary team will prepare real-life versions of the dishes, including a seafood bouillabaisse, lobster thermidor, Alberta AAA beef fillet, and a warm lava cake. Vegetarian menus and kids menus are also available.

The experience originated in Germany and has since been showcased in 64 restaurants across 30 countries.

Le Petit Chef will launch at the JW Marriot this week, and tickets are available now. Seatings will be available at 5 pm and 8:15 pm.

When: From October 4, 2024

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here