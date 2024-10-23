A popular Edmonton ramen pop-up has made the leap and opened its first restaurant in the city.

Menya Mori, from the team behind the successful pop-up Kasey Ramen, has just soft-opened its first permanent home at 10350 124th Street.

After launching in 2020, Kasey Ramen gathered a huge following in YEG for its ramen kits and in-person pop-ups.

Now, Edmontians can enjoy their favourite ramen dishes year-round at the 124th Street spot that was previously home to Prairie Noodle Shop.

The restaurant aims to serve good ramen to Edmontonians and foster a community of local ramen lovers.

“We want people to find out that there is more to ramen than just tonkotsu, to learn the difference between a chintan and a paitan, and to appreciate the small details in every bowl,” Menya Mori’s website states.

The spot offers a variety of ramen dishes, including Tokyo-style Shoyu, Lemon Shio, and Tonkotsu, as well as a feature ramen.

While Menya Mori is in its soft-opening phase, hours may vary, and there will only be a limited number of bowls for each service, so diners are encouraged to check Instagram for updates.

Stay tuned for updates on the restaurant’s grand opening.

Address: 10350 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram