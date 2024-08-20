A unique dining experience that combines the worlds of art and gastronomy will be making its North American debut in Edmonton this fall.

7 Paintings, a seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, will be coming to HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel in September.

The experience, which launched at the Shangri-La Dubai, is a 2.5-hour masterpiece featuring the works of Michelangelo, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, and Vincent van Gogh.

High-tech 3D projections, props, and storytelling immerse diners in a world filled with colour and emotion. Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

“We are thrilled to be the first to bring 7 Paintings to North America,” said Jennifer Vantuil, general manager of Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel.

“The experience is a wild mix of art and amazing food that our guests will love, but it also highlights our commitment to bringing unique and memorable experiences to our community. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what’s sure to be a mind-blowing adventure in taste and creativity.”

7 Paintings will launch in Edmonton on September 27 and be available on select nights through December.

7 Paintings – Edmonton

When: From September 27, 2024

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here