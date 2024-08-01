FoodFood Events

The Black Lagoon: Boozy Halloween pop-up bar coming to Edmonton

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Aug 1 2024, 4:07 pm
The Black Lagoon: Boozy Halloween pop-up bar coming to Edmonton
Black Lagoon

It may still be summer, but we’re fast approaching that time of year again when all things spooky begin to rear their ugly (but fun) heads.

We’re talking about Halloween “season” – yes, it is a season now – and all the spooky-themed pop-up events that come along with it.

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Whistler, Montreal, and Toronto.

Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon

Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept, and the “spine-chilling” immersive experience resonated with patrons.

Now, The Black Lagoon returns every year to haunt various bars. This year is looking to be the largest, with 35 stops spanning across Canada, the US, and Mexico.

The Edmonton event will debut on Wednesday, October 9 and run through November 3 at Dolly’s Cocktail Bar.

Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. We’re told this year’s event will feature a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

Black Lagoon

When: October 9 to November 3, 2024
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

With files from Marco Ovies and Daily Hive staff

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop