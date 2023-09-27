As always, summer was fun, but October will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours and trivia nights. There are many food spots that are opening up soon as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in October.

The Common’s Street Car Event

Enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Price: $59.77; buy tickets here

The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates.

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations

The Kitchen: Macarons

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one that you can use for all kinds of meals. You’ll learn the process of creating a fall salad with roasting seasonal vegetables.

When: Tuesday, October 3 from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $15

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of October.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market, and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.