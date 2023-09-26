FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Shogun Fusion: Japanese and Vietnamese restaurant opens in Edmonton

Sep 26 2023
Shogun Fusion: Japanese and Vietnamese restaurant opens in Edmonton
Shogun Fusion is an exciting new fusion restaurant.

Specializing in both Japanese and Vietnamese food, the menu has something for everyone. The most popular of all here is the AYCE option, but it’s all fantastic. This spot has been serving the community for over 50 years, and the new second location is very exciting for YEG diners who love sushi.

Salad, nigiri, sushi, sushi cones, soup, deep-fried appetizers, skewers, Vietnamese specialties, ice cream, and more are all options here, depending on how much you can eat. That’s really just catching the surface of the dining experience here.

This spot works with local farmers and fishmongers “to ensure we offer you the freshest and highest-quality ingredients possible.”

If you choose to go a la carte, some of the featured dishes include beef sashimi, miso ramen, and vegetable tempura.

There’s also a long list of Western items to choose from, like burgers, fries, chicken fingers, and more. That’s if you’re not quite in the mood to go for any of the other Asian dishes, like ramen or udon noodles.

Head down to this new location and head down there hungry.

Shogun Fusion

Address: 10125 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

