7 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 3 to 9

Apr 3 2023, 3:58 pm
Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food experiences like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Easter brunches. There are many food spots that are opening in April as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in April.

Filipino Restaurant Month

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

The Kitchen: Minestrone Soup

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating the Italian classic minestrone soup.

When: April 6 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12

Dinner and a Movie

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.

On April 7, the bar will be showing Footloose.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 pm
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE

Easter Eggstravaganza Brunch

Enjoy Easter as an adult with this unique Easter egg hunt that also has over $500 in prizes, bubbly mimosas, and a stacked brunch buffet.

When: Friday, April 7 at 10 am
Where: The Rec Room — West Edmonton Mall
Price: $43.93, buy tickets here

Easter brunches

Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. All of the popular brunches are a major April highlight.

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

