12 best Edmonton food events to check out in April
Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Easter brunches. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in April.
Filipino Restaurant Month
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
When: April 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants
Wholly Handmade
Ideal for Easter, this is the chance to check out 125 artisans and crafters in one place. Many of these vendors? Food spots, of course.
When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
Price: FREE
Campio Brewing Drag Brunch
Campio Brewing Co. is hosting its April Drag Brunch! This will be a brunch filled with delicious food, craft beer, and fabulous entertainment.
When: Sunday, April 2 from 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
The Kitchen: Minestrone Soup
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating the Italian classic minestrone soup.
When: April 6 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Dinner and a Movie
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On April 7, the bar will be showing Footloose.
When: Friday, April 7 at 7 pm
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Easter Eggstravaganza Brunch
Enjoy Easter as an adult with this unique Easter egg hunt that also has over $500 in prizes, bubbly mimosas, and a stacked brunch buffet.
When: Friday, April 7 at 10 am
Where: The Rec Room — West Edmonton Mall
Price: $43.93, buy tickets here
Easter brunches
Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. All of the popular brunches are a major April highlight.
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Made With Love
Banff has become a foodie destination, and this fest will be a highlight of many of the best spots the mountain town has to offer. During these 13 days, guests can enjoy a long list of creative cocktails, delicious eats, and interactive events.
When: April 10 to 23, 2023
Where: Banff, Alberta
Fu’s Court
Fu’s Repair Shop is a new late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch in Edmonton. This fun event is a seated and ticketed event to celebrate Chinese mall food.
When: April 16 from 4 to 6 pm and 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: Fu’s Repair Shop — 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $36.34, tickets here
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience
For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.
Without the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.
When: April 20 and 27 at 7 pm
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $80 per person, tickets here