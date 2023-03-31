Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Easter brunches. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in April.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Ideal for Easter, this is the chance to check out 125 artisans and crafters in one place. Many of these vendors? Food spots, of course.

When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: FREE

Campio Brewing Co. is hosting its April Drag Brunch! This will be a brunch filled with delicious food, craft beer, and fabulous entertainment.

When: Sunday, April 2 from 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

The Kitchen: Minestrone Soup

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating the Italian classic minestrone soup.

When: April 6 from 1 to 3 pm

Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $12

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.

On April 7, the bar will be showing Footloose.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 pm

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

Easter Eggstravaganza Brunch

Enjoy Easter as an adult with this unique Easter egg hunt that also has over $500 in prizes, bubbly mimosas, and a stacked brunch buffet.

When: Friday, April 7 at 10 am

Where: The Rec Room — West Edmonton Mall

Price: $43.93, buy tickets here

Easter brunches

Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. All of the popular brunches are a major April highlight.

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.