6 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 17 to 23
Spring is finally here, and along with all the patios opening up, it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, and popular markets. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in April.
Filipino Restaurant Month
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
When: April 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Wine Wars
These Wine Wars are always a hit, with guests able to vote on their favourite choices. Oh, and there will also be a four-course dinner and wine pairings throughout. Get ready for the ultimate wine showdown.
When: Friday, April 21
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: $130 per person
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Made With Love
Banff has become a foodie destination, and this fest will be a highlight of many of the best spots the mountain town has to offer. During these 13 days, guests can enjoy a long list of creative cocktails, delicious eats, and interactive events.
When: April 10 to 23, 2023
Where: Banff, Alberta
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience
For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.
Without the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.
When: April 20 at 7 pm
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $80 per person, tickets here