5 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 15 to 21
We’re already halfway through April, and there’s no sign of the fun foodie events slowing down in Edmonton.
Heapings of excellent events are coming to the city, from foodie fundraisers to delicious Filipino prix fixe menus.
If you’re looking for fun things to do, here are some of the best food events coming to Edmonton this week.
Filipino Restaurant Month
A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Big Garlic Night
Sorrentino’s will be hosting an evening inspired by the ’90s movie “Big Night,” with performances from local musicians and a balloon pop with tons of prizes available.
When: April 17, 2024
Where: Sorrentino’s locations across Edmonton
Wing Wednesday Fundraiser
Raise money for Edmonton Meals on Wheels at this epic fundraiser. There’ll be hot seat interviews, music, live painting and, of course, plenty of chicken wings.
When: April 17, 2024
Where: Stantec Tower – 10220 103rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $75 per person; buy tickets here
Made With Love Banff Food and Cocktail Festival
This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.
When: April 19 to May 4, 2024
Where: Various locations in Banff
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has many local vendors and is the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton