Bibo Strathcona, a new wine and tapas bar, has opened in Edmonton.

The modern space at the base of the Strathcona Hotel offers a range of Japanese and Spanish-inspired tapas, as well as wines, sake, locally brewed beer and more.

Bibo is the latest concept from Culina Family of Restaurants, the team behind Culina To Go and Culina Catering.

The unique tapas menu features dishes such as Japanese tuna tartar and beef carpaccio, as well as favourites from Culina such as beer cheese and truffled hummus.

There is also a focus on local products with charcuterie and sausages by El Chorizo, cheese from Lakeside Farmstead and baguettes from Bonjour Bakery.

The wine menu has been curated by sommelier Valerie Walker, and the large drinks menu offers a premium selection of hot and cold sake, beer and a unique range of fermented cocktails.

Bibo is open from 4 to 11 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 to 10 pm on Sundays.

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

