Made With Love: Banff food and cocktail festival returns this spring

A huge festival packed to the brim with delicious eats and cocktails aplenty is set to return to Banff this spring.

The Made With Love Banff Food and Cocktail Festival is heading to the mountain town from April 19 to May 2, marking its second year.

Foodies are encouraged to flock to Banff throughout the 16-day event, where chefs and bartenders from over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après in Banff and Lake Louise.

The opening weekend on April 19 and 20 will be marked by a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, and will feature over 20 tasting stations where you can sample some delicious eats and beverages, accompanied by live entertainment and music.

Mixology enthusiasts will also want to check out the Made With Love cocktail competition where the town’s very best bartenders and chefs will be battling it out to win a $5,000 cash prize and trophy.

Some of the restaurants participating in the foodie extravaganza include Hello Sunshine, Farm & Fire, Anejo, Brazen, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff