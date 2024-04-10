L'OCA Quality Market is officially opening near Edmonton next month

A brand-new artificial food market with freshly made grab-and-go food and two restaurants is coming to Sherwood Park, and the good news is that there isn’t long to wait.

L’OCA Quality Market, a unique market, revealed that it will open its store at 340 Baseline Road on May 10.

The 40,000-square-foot space will focus on quality goods such as hand-made pasta, pizza, baked goods, meat, cheese, and groceries and will also be home to a butcher, bakery, cafe, and flower shop.

L’OCA aims to have the largest selection of in-house prepared grab-and-go foods of any Canadian grocery store that will be made fresh every day, as well as space to offer cooking classes to local foodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’OCA Quality Market (@locaqualitymarket)

Alongside the market, L’OCA will be home to two full-service restaurants, Pyro and ORO. They will be headed by Top Chef Canada Winner Paul Moran and chefs Max Straczek, Nathan Guggenheimer, and Tony Tipping.

Pyro will focus on primal cuts and local ingredients that will be cooked over Canada’s largest indoor wood-burning grill, with offerings such as pizzas and rotisserie meats on the menu.

The second restaurant, ORO, will offer modern Italian fare, including fresh-cut pasta.

Keep your eyes peeled for more details on this exciting opening.

Address: 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Instagram