Edmonton has a brand-new BBQ spot just in time for summer!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a spot that serves up authentic Texas-style barbecue, has just opened its third Edmonton location at Manning Town Centre.

The Dallas-based chain is a meat-lovers heaven. Each of its dishes — from brisket and burnt ends to turkey, chicken, or sausage — is carefully prepared and smoked on-site by certified pitmasters.

Meat can be ordered by the pound or as part of combos and stacked up as sandwiches and sliders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Official (@dickeysbarbecuepit)



No good barbecue is complete without sides, and Dickey’s has plenty, including barbecue beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, and more.

“Our pit crew is so excited to be serving Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the community we love,” said Denis Melhem, Dickey’s owner and operator.

“We hope our store will become another cornerstone of what has quickly become a great barbecue culture on the prairies.”

BBQ fans will want to keep their eyes peeled as the store will be hosting a grand opening “All You Can Eat” contest, with the chance to win free BBQ for a year.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit started back in 1941 and has since expanded to over 550 restaurants across the US and around the world. The chain has existing spots in YEG in Rabbit Hill and Oxford.

Address: Manning Town Centre – 15359 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram