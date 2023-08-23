Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, recently opened its first Alberta location (and attracted huge lines).

It’s opened several spots since then, and now, it’s expanding even more across the province.

BBQ lovers of Alberta can celebrate once again with the exciting announcement that a Red Deer and Sherwood Park outpost will be opening soon.

“We have a strong admiration for the Dickey’s brand after seeing that they have successfully found a winning menu and appreciate their commitment to quality food,” said local businessman Nabeil Moussa, who has signed a letter of intent for the two locations, in a press release.

“We feel that choosing to grow our organization with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was a natural decision as their commitment to family values, established reputation, and proven franchise model perfectly align with our vision for success as we grow our position in the food industry.”

“We are thrilled to continue to expand Dickey’s throughout the greater Edmonton area,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s executive vice president of international development and support, in the release.

“I deeply appreciate Mr. Moussa’s understanding of the local community and how these two locations will best serve their communities. I can’t wait to open with Mr. Moussa, it’s going to be a good time for all.”

With over 550 restaurants in the US and several countries across the world, this has become a super popular BBQ chain. Famous for serving all of the classics — like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket — with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

The first YEG spot, located at 5125 Mullen Road, is an astonishing 2,000 sq ft single-storey space with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

The extensive menu is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, and drinks, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich with different sauces and toppings.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

Stay tuned for the official opening dates for these two Texas-style spots.

