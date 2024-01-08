Dickey's Barbecue Pit to open first Calgary location this week

It’s been a long time coming, but a huge US barbecue chain is set to open in Calgary this week.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a spot that serves up authentic Texas-style barbecue, is set to open its first Calgary outpost on Friday, January 12.

The chain, which started in Dallas, Texas, all the way back in 1941, has over 550 restaurants across the US and in other countries around the world.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced its expansion into Canada in 2022 after launching in Edmonton. Since then, it’s opened outposts in Ontario, Quebec, and spots in Alberta, including Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, and St. Albert.

Now it’s finally Calgary’s turn, and it’s truly barbecue heaven.

As you’d expect, the spot is all about the meats, with delicious fare from brisket, burnt ends, cheddar cheese sausage, turkey, or chicken, all of which are slow-smoked on-site by certified Pitmasters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Calgary (@dickeysbarbecuepitcalgary)

You can order meat by the pound, as part of combo plates or stacked up in sandwiches and sliders.

Everyone knows no barbecue is complete without the sides, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has got them all, including barbecue beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, sweet corn, onion tanglers and so much more.

If you’re a barbecue lover, make sure Dickey’s is on your foodie bucket list.

Address: 140 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram