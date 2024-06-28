Flame grilled chicken chain Barcelos has just opened a new Edmonton location.

Barcelos Flame Grilled Chicken has opened its doors at its new Gateway outpost at 3575 Gateway Boulevard, offering African ambiance and Portuguese-inspired dishes.

The restaurant specializes in Portuguese-style peri chicken, all of which is marinated for 24 hours using a recipe that the restaurant claims is “so old its origins cannot be traced.”

Diners can choose their desired level of spice and customize their meal, from mild to “supa peri.” The chicken is then flame-grilled. It can be ordered whole, half, or quarter or as a fillet served in a sandwich, pita, or wrap.

There are also plenty of salads and sides, such as fries, baked potatoes, corn and grilled veggies.

Barcelos currently has locations in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, and Ontario in Canada, as well as over 165 outlets across 17 countries around the world.

Address: 3575 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

