Here's everything you need to know about Chick-Fil-A's first Edmonton location

The wait is almost over for Albertans, as one of the US’s largest chains is coming to the province soon.

Chick-Fil-A, the Georgia-based chicken chain, is making big moves in Alberta, aiming to open 20 locations in the province by 2030.

The chain’s first Edmonton location will be at West Edmonton Mall.

Karlene Rhodes, owner and operator of the new West Edmonton Mall location, told Dished she’d fallen in love with the brand on a trip to Atlanta when she was 16 years old.

The experience has come full circle for Rhodes, who is excited to be bringing Chick-Fil-A to such an iconic Albertan location.

“West Edmonton Mall is not just visited by Edmontonians, it’s visited by all Albertans. I think that’ll be so great to really bring our products and our signature sandwich and our handspun shakes to all Albertans. The West Edmonton Mall is the perfect place to start,” she said.

Construction is well underway on the site, with Rhodes and Chick-fil-A aiming for a late summer opening for the new spot.

“It’s great to see progress in the store coming together, and it looks different every time I get to visit,” Rhodes added.

While Chick-Fil-A won’t have dine-in space, the restaurant forms part of the food court with plenty of cafeteria-style seating available.

Hiring for the new Edmonton location has also started, with 80 jobs available, according to Rhodes.

As for any Canadian exclusives, Rhodes said Chick-Fil-A will be launching in Edmonton with its core and hero products but added there could be potential down the line.

Even so, the brand has grand plans for Alberta, with two more locations already in the pipeline; one in Calgary on MacLeod Trail and another at South Edmonton Common.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram