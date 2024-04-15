Diced, a brand-new eatery with board games and cocktails, is set to open in Edmonton soon.

From the teams behind Waffle Bird, Dining Car Cafe, and Tabletop Cafe, Diced will open at 10704 124th Street, bringing a unique dining experience to the city.

The space will offer up craft cocktails, locally brewed beer, a menu of delicious pub food, and plenty of board games to get stuck into.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diced YEG (@dicedyeg)

Diced is due to officially open in May, but right now, guests can visit for its soft opening stage to get some practice in with their favourite board games.

From April 16, Diced’s soft opening hours will be 11 am to 11 pm Tuesday through Thursday as well as Sunday, and 11 am to 1 am Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned for more details on the grand opening!

Address: 10704 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram