A Hudson's Bay store in Edmonton set to close this summer will now stay open

The massive Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton’s Londonderry Mall that was set to close up shop this August will now be staying open.

It was announced earlier this year that the decision to shutter the location in northeast Edmonton was made “after careful consideration” and reflected “market changes.”

According to a statement to Daily Hive, the company has now renewed its lease at Londonderry and will have a smaller footprint, occupying just the main floor.

The company says the reduction in size will “optimize productivity and feature outlet prices for customers.”

There are four other Hudson’s Bay locations in Edmonton, including one in West Edmonton Mall and Southgate Centre.

Londonderry Mall opened in 1972 and currently holds more than 130 stores across its two levels.