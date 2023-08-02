Tiger Sugar, the incredibly popular bubble tea brand, is opening a new location in YEG next week.

This famous bubble tea joint is a crowd favourite that’s taken the world by storm ever since its inception in 2017. It’s definitely one of the best in Edmonton.

The grand opening will be held between Friday, August 11, and Sunday, August 13, at 10075 109th Street NW.

To celebrate, the first 30 customers each day of that weekend will receive a limited edition, special gift with a purchase.

This franchise first launched in Taiwan that year but has since expanded to over 40 locations worldwide. This brand-new Calgary location is the first in all of Alberta.

Tiger Sugar is the creator of the iconic caramelized brown sugar drink that you’ve probably seen all over Instagram.

It’s a beautiful concoction, with its syrup and tapioca pearls made using a proprietary eight-hour method.

It’s safe to say that this drink is equally as tasty as it is pleasing to the eye. And thankfully, it’s just one of the drinks you can find on Tiger Sugar’s extensive and flavourful menu.

Head on down to this huge new bubble tea spot for its grand opening next weekend and look for the signature tiger stripes.

Tiger Sugar

Address: 10075 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram