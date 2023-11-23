We got an early look inside the Crumbl Cookies store opening in St. Albert

Cookie fans rejoice — Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, is opening its location in St. Albert tomorrow, November 24.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a flurry of other stores popping up across the province, including one in Sherwood Park.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

The store’s grand opening will be Friday, November 24, and we got an early look inside the store.

The moment you walk into the store, you are greeted by the iconic Crumbl Cookies logo and pink wall, perfect for your Instagram and TikTok.

The open-concept layout of the store allows you to check out how the cookies are made, from start to finish.

The St. Albert location will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you are eager to get your hands on the world-famous cookies, the first 50 customers in line will be given a free Crumbl Canada T-shirt. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm, and a live DJ from 3 to 7 pm to celebrate the grand opening.

Another perk is that customers who have downloaded the Crumbl Cookies app can also enjoy a special grand opening 30-day promo code, valid for one free cookie at the St. Albert location beginning the Monday after the grand opening.

Crumbl Cookies St. Albert

Address: #228 2 Hebert Road, St. Albert

Instagram