An exciting new Asian fusion restaurant has opened in Edmonton, serving up delicious street food.

Flying Dragon has opened up on 81st Avenue NW, and the menu takes inspiration from cuisine across Asia.

Edmontonians will be able to get their hands on rice bowls, steaming noodles and Asian street food favourites all under one roof.

Among the menu items are “doggie noodles,” a popular street food named as such because the rice noodles look like dog tails.

Clay pots packed with rice with delicious toppings, Hainanese Chicken and Truffle Fries are just some of the classic dishes diners will be able to order.

Flying Dragon also offers up Hong Kong-style French Toast, Taiwanese Fried Chicken, Curry Fish Balls, and much more.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Asian street food, Flying Dragon is the place to be.

Flying Dragon

Address: 10336 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

