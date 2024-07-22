Connor McDavid getting married to fiancee Lauren Kyle this week

The wedding bells are getting louder and louder for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

After getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle last summer, months of anticipation are finally set to pay off with the two getting married later this week.

The two are officially going to tie the knot on Saturday.

We are officially in "McDavid wedding week" as the #Oilers captain is set to tie the knot with longtime fiancee Lauren Kyle on Saturday! Will this be the first of a few long-term commitments McDavid makes over the next few years? — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) July 22, 2024

McDavid and Kyle have been together throughout his NHL career. The two met in McDavid’s rookie season when he was roommates with Taylor Hall and Luke Gazdic, who Kyle was a mutual friend of.

Since getting engaged lakeside at an Ontario lake, the couple has been hard at work planning and preparing for their big day. Kyle seems to have taken on the bulk of the workload during the NHL season, as evidenced by an interview with McDavid himself.

It hasn’t all been work for Kyle, however, as she has also had a chance to have plenty of fun with a bachelorette party in France and a fancy-looking bridal shower earlier this month.

Hockey fans paying attention to the ceremony will certainly be expecting a star-studded guest list as well. We already know that both Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse are a part of McDavid’s wedding party, but many more hockey players and figures are expected to also make an appearance.

It’s also fitting that Draisaitl will attend the wedding as an engaged man, having proposed to longtime girlfriend Celeste Desjardins earlier this month.

There is a popular belief among hockey fans that having a baby gives a player some sort of enhanced “dad power” heading into the next season. As McDavid officially comes off the dating market, many will be hoping that some sort of “husband power” can be channelled in a similar way for the Oilers captain.