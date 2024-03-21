McDavid's fiancee has giant cutouts of Connor's head at bachelorette party

Lauren Kyle, the fiancee of Connor McDavid, hosted her bachelorette party ahead of her summer wedding to the Edmonton Oilers superstar.

The party was done in style, with Kyle heading to France with a bunch of friends to celebrate. Among the attendees were Leon Draisaitl’s longtime girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, Ryan McLeod’s partner, Alexie Andlauer, and Sam Gagner’s wife, Rachel Gagner.

The women made sure to also pack some giant cutouts of the groom’s face so McDavid himself could be at least partly present in the festivities.

Having dinner and posing with cutouts of the groom’s face wasn’t the only thing on the itinerary. The group seems to currently be enjoying the sights of the French Alps, with Kyle posting a photo of one of the McDavid heads in front of a beautiful mountain view.

Kyle is also getting accustomed to her soon-to-be name, posing in front of balloons that spell out “Mrs. McDavid.”

McDavid proposed to Kyle over the summer by an Ontario lake. The couple had been dating for several years after being introduced to each other by former Oilers Luke Gazdic and Taylor Hall in McDavid’s rookie season.

The Oilers superstar also revealed a rather short list of responsibilities ahead of the wedding. Given the fact that he’s busy being one of the best hockey players on the planet, this makes sense. After all, Kyle is an interior designer by trade and would probably have a better handle on things.

The location of the wedding is not yet known, but Kyle did reveal that it will be taking place on July 27.