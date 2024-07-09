Connor McDavid and his fiancee Lauren Kyle are making the final preparations for their much-anticipated wedding later this month.

Hockey’s biggest power couple is set to tie the knot on July 27 at an undisclosed location on Muskoka Lake in Ontario. The latest set of preparations done by McDavid and Kyle was going to their wedding tasting last night.

Kyle shared photos of the two of them on her Instagram.

They had been dating for several years before McDavid popped a lakeside proposal to Kyle last summer.

Since the proposal, info has leaked out here and there about what the ceremony will consist of. We know that McDavid’s wedding party will include Edmonton Oilers teammates Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl, as well as his brother Cameron McDavid.

McDavid, being an NHL superstar, admitted that he didn’t have a lot of wedding planning responsibilities during the season. His big mission was to make sure everyone in his party coordinated their outfits.

The flower girl for the wedding will be four-year-old Cali Gagner, the daughter of Oilers teammate Sam Gagner. It looks like she has already arrived in Ontario for the occasion with Gagner’s wife, Rachel, appearing to be in Kyle’s wedding party alongside Draisaitl’s longtime girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins.

It’s set to be as close to a royal wedding as the hockey world can get. The only other wedding that has come close to this level of interest was Wayne Gretzky’s back in the 1980s; however, McDavid’s is expected to be more private.

It’s set to be the event of the summer for the Oilers and the only thing left to ponder is what kind of star power will show up on the guest list.