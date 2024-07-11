Oilers' Draisaitl proposes to longtime girlfriend on Spanish beach

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is getting hitched.

Upon proposing to Canadian actress and longtime girlfriend Celeste Desjardins while on vacation, Draisaitl took to Instagram on Thursday to make the news public.

In a series of photos simply captioned “forever,” the 28-year-old Oilers star could be seen getting down on one knee during a romantic picnic on a beach in Mallorca, Spain.

Champagne, strawberries, candles, and flowers set the picture-perfect scene as the couple, who have been photographed together since 2018, celebrated their new fiancé/fiancée titles.

Current and former NHLers have already started sending the couple their best wishes.

“Congrats brother! So happy for you guys,” ex-teammate Zack Kassian wrote in the comments section of Draisaitl’s post.

“Congratulations my friend!” Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar commented.

“Congrats Leon,” former Oilers defenceman Chris Pronger added.

Desjardins made a post of her own around the same time, sharing a handful of black-and-white shots from the big moment with a caption that read, “The easiest yes. I love you forever.”

“Crying so happy for you guys!!!!! Love you both,” wrote Lauren Kyle, the soon-to-be wife of Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

While there’s no set date for the Germany native and his partner to tie the knot, both he and Desjardins, along with other Oilers players, will be part of McDavid and Kyle’s respective wedding parties later this month.

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 27 at an undisclosed location on Muskoka Lake in Ontario.